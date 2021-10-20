It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. The …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. I…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…