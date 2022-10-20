 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

