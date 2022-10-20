Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degree…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It s…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …