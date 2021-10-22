Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. The …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.