The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm.…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks lik…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
There are two types of waterspouts: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.