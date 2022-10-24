Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.