Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
