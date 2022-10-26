Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.