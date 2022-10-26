Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm.…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm tem…