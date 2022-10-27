 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

