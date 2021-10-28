Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
