Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
This evening in Lynchburg: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 5…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Lynchbur…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. E…