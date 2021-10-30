 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

