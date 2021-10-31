Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
