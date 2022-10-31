Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.