Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.