The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tempe…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately h…