Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg fo…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately h…