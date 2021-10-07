 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

