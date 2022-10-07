Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.