Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
