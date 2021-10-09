 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

