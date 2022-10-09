Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.