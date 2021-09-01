Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
