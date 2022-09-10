Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
