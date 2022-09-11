 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

