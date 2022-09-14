Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. P…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Most likely, th…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot …