Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

