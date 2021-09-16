 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

