Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
