Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
