The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
