Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the making…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. I…
This evening in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…