 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert