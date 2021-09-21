Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
