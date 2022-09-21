Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Ly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tem…