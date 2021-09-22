 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert