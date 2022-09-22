The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
