Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Scattered…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. T…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overni…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll se…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see s…