The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Ly…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…