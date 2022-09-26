Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.