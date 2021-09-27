The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
