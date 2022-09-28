Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
