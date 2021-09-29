 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert