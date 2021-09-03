Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in Lynchburg: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day …