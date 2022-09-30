Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.