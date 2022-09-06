 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

