Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. W…
This evening in Lynchburg: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. It looks to …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…