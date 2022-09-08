Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.