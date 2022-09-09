Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. H…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. You may wa…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall arou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…