This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tod…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperat…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.