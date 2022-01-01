Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecas…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm to…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…