Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

