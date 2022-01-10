 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert