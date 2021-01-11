 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

